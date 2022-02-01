TUESDAY 29TH MARCH 2022

The Member of Parliament for Temotu Nende, Hon Commins Aston Mewa was the only candidate nominated for the election of Deputy Speaker at the closure of nominations on Sunday 27th March 2022.

Clerk to Parliament David Kusilifu officially announced Mewa as the new Deputy Speaker when Parliament sat on Monday 28th March 2022.

The main business for Monday’s sitting was the speech from the throne by His Excellency the Governor General Sir David Vunagi to mark the beginning of the 5th meeting of the current 11th house.

The Deputy Speaker’s post was left vacant after the MP for East Kwaio Hon. Stanley Sofu took up a portfolio as the minister for Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology earlier this year.

Hon. Commins Aston Mewa was first elected to the National Parliament of Solomon Islands for Temotu Nende Constituency on the 4th of August 2010.

His experience in Parliamentary Committees was in 2016 when he was appointed member of the Bills and Legislation Committee from 2016 to 2017, later becoming the Chairman of the Environment and Conservation Committee from 22nd November 2017 to 6th December 2017.

In terms of holding Ministerial portfolios, Hon. Mewa has held various portfolios since entering parliament these include:

Minister for Forestry and Research - 2020

Minister for the Ministry of Peace, National Unity and Reconciliation – 2018

Minister for Home Affairs 2017

Minister for Police, National Security and Correctional Services - 2015

Minister for Communication and Aviation – 2014, and

Minister For Justice & Legal Affairs - 2010

Hon. Mewa earned a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistic and Education at the University of the South Pacific (USP). He was the Chief Education Officer for Temotu Province before entering Parliament in 2010.