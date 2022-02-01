Call for Expression of Interest for FBO

THURSDAY 24TH MARCH 2022

Call for Expression of Interest

To members of the Civil Society Organizations/Non-Government Organizations and communities

The Parliamentary Information Services with the Support of the UNDP Floating Budget Office will Host an Information Sharing Session on the 2022 Appropriation Bill 2022 on Monday 28th March 2022, 02:00 pm – 03:00 pm

To observed Covid-19 protocols, the FBO Team has decided to host this session via a virtual mode (Zoom).

Those who wish to participate should indicate their interest by emailing: jasmine.waleafea@parliament.gov.sb or patrick.wilson@parliament.gov.sb access the Zoom Link and Program Details by 04:00 pm Sunday 04:00 pm March.