Call for Expression of Interest for FBO
THURSDAY 24TH MARCH 2022
Call for Expression of Interest
To members of the Civil Society Organizations/Non-Government Organizations and communities
The Parliamentary Information Services with the Support of the UNDP Floating Budget Office will Host an Information Sharing Session on the 2022 Appropriation Bill 2022 on Monday 28th March 2022, 02:00 pm – 03:00 pm
Those who wish to participate should indicate their interest by emailing: jasmine.waleafea@parliament.gov.sb or patrick.wilson@parliament.gov.sb access the Zoom Link and Program Details by 04:00 pm Sunday 04:00 pm March.
