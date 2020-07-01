PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE (PAC) MEETING SCHEDULED

TUESDAY 4TH AUGUST 2020

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has resolved in its deliberative meeting on Monday 3rd August 2020 to commence tomorrow, Wednesday 5th August ,the inquiry proper into the 2019 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020 and the 2020 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020.

Both bills were presented to the Office of the Speaker of the National Parliament at 4pm on Friday 31st July 2020. This was confirmed by the Director of the Committee Secretariat Mr. Gregory Fineanganofo.

Mr Fineanganofo says the PAC will also meet with the Auditor General today to brief and advice the Committee further on the budget documents, stakeholders and the hearing schedule.

According to the Director, the hearing is scheduled for Wednesday 5th to Tuesday 11th August 2020. This means the hearing will run throughout the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), however, expected changes to the schedule still stand.

The PAC, like other Parliamentary Standing Committees, are mini Parliaments mandated by the Constitution and the Parliamentary Standing Order to oversee the management of public funds, government actions and decisions. The task of the PAC at hand is to consider in detail the supplementary appropriation bills prepared by the Government.

Stakeholders or witnesses invited to appear before the PAC include all Government ministries, Constitutional Offices like the Office of the Ombudsman, Office of the Auditor General, Office of the Governor General, Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Solomon Islands Electoral Office, National Judiciary and financial institution like the Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI).