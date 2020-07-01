PARLIAMENT TO APPROVE ANOTHER STATE OF PUBLIC EMERGENCY

TUESDAY 28TH JULY 2020

The 3rd meeting of the 11th Parliament resumes on Monday the 27th of July 2020 to consider the motion to approve another State of Public Emergency for another 4 months.

The previous State of Public Emergency approved by Parliament expired on the 24th of July 2020, thus, His Excellency the Governor General declared on the 24th of July 2020 a new State of Public Emergency in Solomon Islands, pursuant to Section 16 subsection 3 of the Constitution.

Debate on the motion is expected to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and if this motion is approved by Parliament, the State of Public Emergency shall continue in force until the expiration of 4 months, or unless revoked by a resolution of Parliament. The State of Public Emergency will allow government to make orders for the fight against the global COVID 19 pandemic.

Solomon Islands is still among 12 countries in the world that are yet to record any cases of COVID 19.

After dealing with the motion on the State of Public Emergency, Parliament will go on a special adjournment to allow the Public Accounts Committee to review 2 Supplementary Appropriation Bills before resuming on Wednesday 12th of August 2020.