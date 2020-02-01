GG REMINDS MPS OF THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL MANDATE

TUESDAY 17TH MARCH 2020

His Excellency the Governor General, the Rt Reverend Sir. David Vunagi during the national anthem at National Parliament.

The Governor General, His Excellency Rt Reverend Sir David Vunagi has reminded Members of Parliament to discharge their constitutional mandate with integrity, statesmanship and ethical behaviour.

His Excellency made the statements when opening Parliament’s first session for 2020 with a traditional speech from the throne at the Parliament’s chambers on Monday.

Sir Vunagi said it was his humble duty and special privilege, as the Constitutional Representative of Her Majesty, The Queen and Head of State of the Independent Democratic Sovereign State of Solomon Islands to deliver the Traditional Speech from the Throne and officially open the first session of the 11th Parliament third meeting.

He sincerely congratulate the Hon. Prime Minister and the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) for calling the 3rd meeting of the 11th Parliament to convene today.

His Excellency Vunagi took the opportunity among other issues in reminding Ministers of the Crown to discharge their constitutional mandate with integrity and statesmanship.

He told parliament the future of Solomon Islands depends on their sound judgement and vision in leading our beloved country forward.

“I pray you will rise to the occasion and deliver on your policies for the good of this country” Sir Vunagi told Parliament.

The Governor General also encouraged the Hon. Leader of the Official opposition as the leader of the alternative government, to exercise the check and balance functions of the opposition Office in a vigorous but responsible and ethical manner.

“This is because the official opposition plays an important Constitutional role in ensuring that the government be held accountable, transparent and attentive in its decision making and in the discharge of its constitutional mandate in leading and governing our people” Sir Vunagi added.

On the same note His Excellency also encouraged the Leader of the Independent Group to continue with the good work that he and his members have done so far in representing a balanced and constructive view on national issues of public interest.

The Office of the Leader of the Independent is a Constitutional Office that is independent of both the government and the office of the opposition.

He said it is his prayer that the independent office continue to advocate for the national interest by independently discharging the functions of the office without fear or favour whilst ensuring that both the Government and the Official Opposition are held accountable in the discharge of their constitutional mandate.

His Excellency further encouraged all Members of Parliament that each of them are representatives of their people in the esteemed house and that he would like to appeal that they discharged their constitutional mandate without fear or favour as well.

Sir Vunagi reminded Parliament that their responsibility is an overwhelming and ethical one that needs sound guidance, ethical leadership and requires a clear vision and he trusts that they will discharge their duties with due diligence and integrity.

He concluded by reminding all Solomon Islanders of the country’s national motto “To Lead is to Serve” and took the opportunity to also highlight individual and collective duty of nation building.

He said as Solomon Islanders, it is our individual and collective duty to lead our people and country by serving them.

“We are so fortunate to be blessed with a wealth of diverse cultures, rich natural resources and a youthful population. These are assets to this country. We must be vigilant as custodians of our natural resources and be good role models to our youth. It is critical that we mould and shape our people and especially the youths with the right values, virtues attitudes which will provide a firm foundation for a peaceful and progressive society. They are our future and they need our guidance. Let us lead by example”

Parliament will resume again tomorrow (Tuesday 17th March) to continue with its business.