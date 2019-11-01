PARLIAMENT ADJOURNS SINE DIE

THURSDAY 19TH DECEMBER 2019

The second meeting of the 11th Parliament adjourned sine die on the 18th day of December 2019."

Speaker of Parliament Hon. Patteson J. Oti in his remarks when concluding the motion of sine die said Parliament have deliberated on several issues and Bills over the Past two meetings and thanked Members of Parliament for their cooperation.

“In the last meeting, we have seen all members successfully took their oaths of allegiance to enable all to participate in the proceedings of Parliament. We also had the successful election of office holders, that being the deputy speaker and the Speaker. And also the opportunity to elect a new Governor General.”

However, Hon Oti said that it was unfortunate that the 11th Parliament lost one of its members for East Makira, but is pleased to welcome the member which the people of East Makira have recently chosen to represent them.

The newly elected MP for East Makira is Hon. Lily Maefai whom in her maiden speech in Parliament on Wednesday dedicated her win to her late husband and former MP for east Makira, Charles Maefai.

In the second meeting Parliament was privileged to have the opening of the meeting by the new Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi.

Also Parliament had the opportunity to have His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales who graced Parliament with his presence and made an address to the house.

Hon. Oti wished all members and their families, staff of Parliament and the people of Solomon Islands a very merry Christmas and a happy prosperous New Year 2020.