NEWLY ELECTED MP SWORN INTO PARLIAMENT

THURSDAY 19TH DECEMBER 2019

Newly elected MP for East Makira, Hon. Lily Maefai taking her oath on the floor of Parliament.

The newly elected MP for East Makira constituency, Hon. Lily Maefai took her oath of allegiance in Parliament on Wednesday 18th December 2019, the final day of the second meeting of the 11th Parliament.

The meeting which ended with a debate on the motion of sine die saw Solomon Island’s third woman MP sworn into Parliament in order to participate in the proceedings of the House.

The Honourable Speaker of Parliament Hon. Patteson J. Oti welcomed Hon. Lily Maefai. Her win sets a new record for women’s representation in the 5o member house.

Since Solomon Islands gained independence 41 years ago, Hon. Lily is the fifth woman to be elected to Solomon Islands Parliament. The first women to be elected was Hilda Kari who represented North East Guadalcanal constituency in the 1980s.

The second was in 2012 where Vika Lusibaea won the North Malaita constituency seat in a by- election.

The other two women MPs are Hon. Freda Tuki Soriacomua representing Temotu Vatud constituency and Hon. Lanelle Olandrea Tanangada for Gizo - Kolombagara constituency.