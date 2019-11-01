National Parliament of Solomon Islands
  • Home

News and Information
Home
 
NEWLY ELECTED MP SWORN INTO PARLIAMENT

THURSDAY 19TH DECEMBER 2019

Newly elected MP for East Makira, Hon. Lily Maefai taking her oath on the floor of Parliament.

The newly elected MP for East Makira constituency, Hon. Lily Maefai took her oath of allegiance in Parliament on Wednesday 18th December 2019, the final day of the second meeting of the 11th Parliament.

The meeting which ended with a debate on the motion of sine die saw Solomon Island’s third woman MP sworn into Parliament in order to participate in the proceedings of the House.

The Honourable Speaker of Parliament Hon. Patteson J. Oti welcomed Hon. Lily Maefai. Her win sets a new record for women’s representation in the 5o member house.

Since Solomon Islands gained independence 41 years ago, Hon. Lily is the fifth woman to be elected to Solomon Islands Parliament. The first women to be elected was Hilda Kari who represented North East Guadalcanal constituency in the 1980s.

The second was in 2012 where Vika Lusibaea won the North Malaita constituency seat in a by- election.

The other two women MPs are Hon. Freda Tuki Soriacomua representing Temotu Vatud constituency and Hon. Lanelle Olandrea Tanangada for Gizo - Kolombagara constituency.

Google Search

Google

Events

« December 2019
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

Upcoming events

  • No upcoming events available
Add to iCalendar
more

Other Links
Copyright 2007-2019. National Parliament of Solomon Islands
 