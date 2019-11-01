TUESDAY 17TH DECEMBER 2019

The National Parliament of Solomon Islands now passed the, “Three billion, eight hundred seventeenth million, one hundred fifty- five thousand and seven hundred and two dollars ($3,817,155,702)”.

The issue of this amount from the consolidated fund is authorized to the service of the financial year ending 31st December 2020.

Total recurrent budget is two billion, nine hundred seventy eight million, eight hundred eighty eight thousand and fifty nine dollars ($2,978,888,059) whilst total Solomon Islands Government (SIG) funded development budget is six hundred twenty seven million, one hundred fifty four thousand, seven hundred and six dollars ($627,154,706).

Total budget support expenditure is two hundred and eleven million, one hundred and twelve thousand, nine hundred and thirty seven dollars ($211,112,937).

These make up the total appropriation funding of $3,817,155,702 for the 2020 financial year.

External budget support revenues are three hundred and seventy one million ($371,000,000). This is money that will be received from external sources.

So a total of 3.94 billion budget as $3.57 billion will be directly SIG funded expenditure and $371 million from external sources.

Debate on the motion of sine die moved by the Prime Minister today also commences and will continue in the next few days as we are counting down to Christmas Day.