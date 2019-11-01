PARLIAMENT ADJOURNS TO 25TH NOVEMBER

TUESDAY 19TH NOVEMBER 2019

The second meeting of the eleventh Parliament has adjourned to 25th November 2019.

Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare moved a motion of special adjournment to allow Parliament to prepare for the Royal Highness visit next week.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Peter Kenilorea Jr said whilst the Royal visit is important the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also need time to look into the 2020 Appropriation Bill 2019, therefore supports the motion.

The Leader of the Independent Group, Hon. Robertson Galokale also supported the motion.

Chairman of PAC, Hon. Douglas Ete in his comments to the motion of special adjournment said PAC will need time to gather information and write a report on the inquiries, therefore, they will need at least two weeks to do this.

PAC now proceeds with inquires today 19th November 2019, beginning with consultations and queries with Central Bank of Solomon Islands, the Ministry of Planning for Development Coordination, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the Ministry of Forestry and Research and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The schedule of hearings showed that inquiries will last for a week and a half.